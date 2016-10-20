Barbara Smith Allen, 73, of California City, CA passed away Friday, October 14, 2016.
She is the daughter of the late Daniel C. and Emily Smith of Barnesville, Georgia. She attended Gordon Military High School and was a veteran of the USAF. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband James B. Allen (USAF retired) of California City, CA.
She is survived by her children, Christopher Allen and Danielle DeVore (Rob), her granddaughter, Corrine Mattson and step-grandchildren, Xavier Alexander DeVore and Ani M’Kala DeVore, all of California City, CA. Also surviving are her brothers, Larry C. Smith and Ronnie Smith, her sisters, Marilyn Smith and Cheryl Ruffin, her aunt, Fairy Fowler, all of Barnesville, GA. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Services will be held October 27 at Halley-Olsen-Murphy Funeral Home in Lancaster, CA. Interment will be October 28 at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.