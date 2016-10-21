Mr. Allen Lawrence Mann, age 77, of Jackson, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Westbury Medical Care Home. Allen was born on Tuesday, March 7, 1939 in Barnesville, GA to Lanette Tingle Mann Landgraf and the late Allen Thomas Mann. He was a self-employed truck driver. Allen proudly served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his son, Howard Keith Mann, and sister, Donna Hope Mann.
Allen is survived by his grandson, Allen Jerald Harris “AJ” Mann; great-granddaughter, Natalie Jo Mann; mother, Lanette Mann Landgraf; brother, Thomas Mann; and former spouse, Violet Lou Mann.
It was the wish of Mr. Allen Mann to be cremated with no formal services held. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfh.com
