Trojan coaches and fans will be hoping for another big night from running back Quay Parks (8) in tonight's Homecoming game. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Trojans battle Greenwave Owls in Homecoming game tonight

Walter Geiger
Friday, October 21. 2016
The Lamar County Trojans (4-3, 1-1) take on the Spencer Greenwave Owls (5-2, 2-0) tonight in the annual Homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at halftime. The court consists of freshman Karry Hatfield; sophomore Selena Benson; junior Jewel Mabry; and seniors Rebecca Cauthen, Rachel Patterson, Jasmine Harp, Destyni Howard and Ansley Wilkerson.

Check back often for realtime scoring and news of the queen's coronation from Walter Geiger.
