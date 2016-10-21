The Lamar County Trojans (4-3, 1-1) take on the Spencer Greenwave Owls (5-2, 2-0) tonight in the annual Homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at halftime. The court consists of freshman Karry Hatfield; sophomore Selena Benson; junior Jewel Mabry; and seniors Rebecca Cauthen, Rachel Patterson, Jasmine Harp, Destyni Howard and Ansley Wilkerson.
Check back often for realtime scoring and news of the queen's coronation from Walter Geiger.
Trojan coaches and fans will be hoping for another big night from running back Quay Parks (8) in tonight's Homecoming game. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Trojans battle Greenwave Owls in Homecoming game tonight
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks