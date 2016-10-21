/Unitedbank
Jasmine Harp is crowned Homecoming Queen during festivities Friday night by 2015 queen Jessica Wyatt. Looking on is Jasmine's father, Derick Harpe.

Updated: Trojans fall; Harpe, Cole crowned

Walter Geiger
Friday, October 21. 2016
The Lamar County Trojans (4-4, 1-2) lost to the Spencer Greenwave Owls (6-2, 3-0) 39-0 Friday in the annual Homecoming game.

Jasmine Harpe was crowned Homecoming Queen. Alondrick Cole is Homecoming King.

