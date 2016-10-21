The Lamar County Trojans (4-4, 1-2) lost to the Spencer Greenwave Owls (6-2, 3-0) 39-0 Friday in the annual Homecoming game.
Jasmine Harpe was crowned Homecoming Queen. Alondrick Cole is Homecoming King.
Jasmine Harp is crowned Homecoming Queen during festivities Friday night by 2015 queen Jessica Wyatt. Looking on is Jasmine's father, Derick Harpe.
