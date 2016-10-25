Ms. Donna Faye Moss, age 51, of Williamson, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2016 at Spalding Regional Hospital.
Ms. Moss was born in Griffin, GA, on March 20, 1965. She was preceded in death by her father Fulton W. Moss and brother Danny Moss. Ms. Moss was a giving, loving person who wanted everyone to be her buddy. She also enjoyed walking her babies at the Airport Road Park in Griffin.
Survivors include her mother, Lena Moore Moss; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Dennis Whitehead of Barnesville, and Peggy and Johnny Bolton of Griffin; aunt, Dimple Jo Nicholson of Griffin; uncle and aunt, Tommy and Lorene Moss of Barnesville; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Ms. Donna Faye Moss will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family two hours prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Middlebrooks Cemetery in Zebulon.
