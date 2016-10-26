/Unitedbank
Community humming with Halloween happenings

Wednesday, October 26. 2016
It’s that time! Fall is here and the community is humming with Halloween happenings and fall festivities.

Wednesday, Oct. 26:

Fall Festival at First Baptist Church. Enjoy games, inflatables, hotdogs, candy and lots of fun from 6-8 p.m. in the gym and west side parking lot of the church.

Fall Festival at Bethel Baptist Church in Milner. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. and will include fun for all ages with food, games, hayrides, a cake walk and a trunk-or-treat.

Family Movie Nights at the Library. The Barnesville-Lamar County Library will be showing Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as the fourth installment its movie marathon. The movie starts at 5:15 p.m. and admission is $1. All ages are welcome and snacks will be available for purchase.

Thursday, Oct. 27:

Halloween Decorating Contest Deadline. Enter the chamber of commerce’s decorating contest by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 for a chance to win a cash prize. The prize for first place is $250, second place $150 and third place $100. Judging will take place Friday, Oct. 28.

The Chamber is still be accepting candy donations for trick-or-treating on Thomaston Street.

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Greater Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church Fall Harvest Festival. Fun, games and food for all will be available from 4- 8 p.m.

Rock Springs Fall Market and Trunk-or-Treat event. This market opens at noon with the trunk-or-treat beginning at 2 p.m. Both end at 6 p.m. The market will be inside and outside the Eagles Nest Gymnasium and will feature more than 50 vendors with a wide range of vintage, homemade fine arts and crafts and other items. The trunk-or-treat will be adjacent to the fall market and boast costumes, candy and fun.

HALLOWEEN MONDAY, OCT. 31:

Trick-or-treat down Thomaston Street and surrounding neighborhoods. Trick-or-treating generally begins about 5 p.m. First United Methodist Church’s Family Fun Fall Festival. From 5-7 p.m. enjoy fun, games, candy, a cake walk and a picture booth. Free corn dogs and popcorn will be available while food lasts. First come, first served. All are invited to this free event.

Trunk-or-treat at the Barnesville Church of the Nazarene. From 6-8 p.m., enjoy trunk-or-treating, free chili and hot dogs and fun for the whole family.
Don’t miss the Sunny Grove Halloween Party. The fun begins at 5 p.m. Bring your kids and hang out, dress up and enjoy trick-or-treating, costumes and finger foods.

Milner’s Trick-or-Treat Festival gives you the chance to visit your favorite local businesses and trick-or-treat down Main Street in Milner. Children can enjoy the Kids Fun Zone provided by Kids Bouncy Things. Wrist bands may be purchased at $5 for unlimited play time.

Ride the trackless train from Mel’s Pork Pit to the trunk-or-treat at Milner Baptist Church. The trunk-or-treat will run from 6-8 p.m. and feature candy, free hot dogs and a costume contest. Contest participants must be present at 7:30 p.m. to win. Parking for the festival will be available adjacent to St. George’s Episcopal School.
