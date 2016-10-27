By Walter Geiger
Though it has been overshadowed by the presidential election and hurricane frenzy, drought has set in here and it has gone by the critical stage to near disaster.
Sauney and Geraldine Pippin got out of the military in 1970 and came back to Redbone to farm along with Sauney’s brother Jackson and his wife Jackie at sprawling County Line Farm. They know farming, they know the land and they know the status of row cropping and raising cattle here.
“In the 46 years I have been back on the farm, I have never seen it this dry. I’ve seen soybeans dry up. I’ve seen cotton dry up. I’ve seen winter grazing dry up. Anything planted on dry land is dead, period. Irrigation is the only thing that has saved us. Our creeks and ponds have dried up and we have dried some up irrigating out of them,” Pippin said.
Veteran farmer: 'I have never seen it this dry'
