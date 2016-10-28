Jacob Wilson

Jacob James Wilson, age 27 of Zebulon, passed away October 24, 2016. He grew up in Zebulon and attended Pike County High School. He was currently working for his friend, Brandon McDaniel, at McDiesel Auto Service in Griffin. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling and he loved spending time with his nephews. He and his sister, Rachael, took many trips together.
He was preceded in death by his Grandmother Helen Wilson, Granddaddy Joe Wilson, Granddaddy James Daniel, his Uncle Hal Wilson and Aunt Carol Whittington.
He is survived by his father: Douglas Wayne Wilson of Zebulon; mother: Sherry D. Wilson of Barnesville; sister: Rachael Wilson and Grant Rowe of Zebulon; brother: John Douglas Wilson of McDonough; son: Michael Wilson; his Grandmother: Betty Daniel of Stockbridge; aunts and uncles: Rose Ann Leiner of Aspen, Colorado, Gary Wilson of Sugar Valley, Joe Wilson, Sr. of Stone Mountain, Robert A. Wilson of Sparta, Jimmy Daniel of Macon, Terry Daniel of Senoia, Cindy Colado of Williamson, and Christy Henson of Locust Grove; nephews and nieces: Ian Cox, Hagan Wilson, Inman Wilson, Adelyn Wilson, Kingston Rowe, Hailey Wilson and Evan Wilson.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, October 28, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 29, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Dr. Rex King officiating. Burial will follow.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.