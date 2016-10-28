/Unitedbank
Quarterback Jonah Stout (18) started for LC in Friday night's upset win over Heard County and turned in a solid performance. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Depleted Trojans score upset win

Walter Geiger
Friday, October 28. 2016
The Lamar County Trojans (4-4), depleted by injuries and defections, defeated a Top 10 team in the Herad County Braves 14-11 on the road in Franklin Friday night.

LC brought only about 35 players to the game.

Jonah Stout started at quarterback for Lamar and was solid. Malik Collier, who has taken most snaps at QB this season, moved to wide receiver. The changeup got head coach Bryan Love his first real signature win at LC.

Brave quarterback Emory Jones, who has committed to Ohio State, spent most of the night at wide receiver and the Trojan defense contained him for the most part. Andruw O'Neal and Jaylund Harris had key interceptions for the Trojans late in the game.

Realtime scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.

