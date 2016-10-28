Trojans travel to Heard Co. tonight

The Lamar County Trojans (4-4) travel to Franklin tonight to take on the Herad County Braves in a region game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Trojans are in danger of breaking their streak of seven straight trips to the playoffs with just two games remaining in regular season play.
The top four teams in the region go to the playoffs. Fourth ranked Callaway (8-0) and Spencer (6-2) are atop the region standings at 3-0. Tenth ranked Heard County (6-2) is currently the region’s #3 seed with a 2-1 region mark. Lamar is currently the #4 seed at 1-2.
Temple (6-2) and Jordan (0-8) hold 0-3 region marks.
Heard is led by quarterback Emory Jones who is committed to Ohio State though he has been injured. Temple plays winless Jordan this week. Should they win and Lamar lose, the two teams would battle for the final playoff spot when Temple comes here for the season finale Nov. 4.
Check back often for realtime scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.
