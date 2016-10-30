Graveside services for Paul Noe, 37, of Culloden, will be held on Tuesday at 3:00 pm at Dixon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Paul passed away on Friday, October 28, 2016 at his residence. He was a member of Enon Baptist Church in Monticello. He had served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years and worked for a time at the Lamar County sheriff's office.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda Noe of Culloden; one son, Daniel Noe of Barnesville; father, Kenneth Ray Noe, Jr. of Columbus, MS; mother, Pam Ellis of Macon; one brother, Kyle Ellis of Macon; two sisters, Jessie Liles (Ron) of Macon and Alia Noe of Atlanta; paternal grandmother, Margaret Noe of Hatley, MS; maternal grandmother, Helen Williams of Macon; two uncles, Dan Williams of Macon and Scott Noe of Amory, MS; two aunts, Jan English of Winder and Donna McBride (Matt) of AR.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1: 00 until the service hour at Dixon United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dixon United Methodist Church, 6637 Sandy Point Road, Lizella, GA 31052.
You may sign the online guest register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Noe
Paul Noe
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks