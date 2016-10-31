Skinny Chicken Enchilada Dip

Enchilada dips are usually made with a base of full fat sour cream which can be replaced with non-fat Greek yogurt. It has the same tang and richness as sour cream, but is packed with protein and is lighter on calories. Enchilada Sauce gives the dip instant flavor and rounds out the consistency too.
INGREDIENTS
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded (about 2 breasts)
8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, at room temperature
1 cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoonground chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoongarlic powder
½ teaspoonkosher salt
1 (10-ounce) can Enchilada Sauce
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes in green chilies, drained
1 (11-ounce) can Mexican corn, drained
1 cup freshly grated reduced fat sharp cheddar cheese, divided
Chopped fresh cilantro
Tortilla chips, for serving
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly coat a deep, 9x9-inch baking dish or other 2 quart casserole dish with cooking spray.
In a large bowl on medium speed, beat together the cream cheese, Greek yogurt, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and salt until smooth and well combined. Reduce speed to low then beat in the enchilada sauce until incorporated. With a rubber spatula or wooden spoon, stir in the beans, tomatoes, corn, ½ cup cheddar cheese, and shredded chicken.
Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish. Top with remaining ½ cup cheddar cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until the dip is hot and the cheese is bubbly. Sprinkle with cilantro, then serve warm with tortilla chips.