Mr. Charles Franklin Littleton, age 85, of Barnesville, passed away Friday, October 28, 2016, at Renaissance Village in Griffin. Mr. Littleton was born August 21, 1931 in Lamar County, son of the late Charlie Frank Littleton and Ruby Knight Fowler. He retired from the Georgia National Guard with 20 years of service, and worked for the William Carter Compan.
Survivors include three brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy and Joyce Littleton, Eugene Littleton and Douglas and Linda Littleton all of Barnesville; two sisters and brother-in-law, Patsy L. Cline of Griffin and Dale and Larry Hutto of Barnesville; granddaughter, Tiffany Mobley of Loganville; daughter-in-law, Joyce Littleton of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Charles Franklin Littleton will be held at 2:00 Sunday October 30, 2016 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Rev. Franklin Gibson officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 until 2:00 before the service.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com