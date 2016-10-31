/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The Linda Littiken home on Big Oak Drive (above) was took first place in the contest.

Halloween decoration contest winners named

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, October 31. 2016
The Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its Halloween Decoration competition.

First place went to Linda Littken of Big Oak Drive. Ilica Daly of Hwy. 18 West took second place while Robin Leverett of Thomaston Street was third.

You and your family can view these homes while trick-or-treating tonight.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette