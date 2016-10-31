The Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its Halloween Decoration competition.
First place went to Linda Littken of Big Oak Drive. Ilica Daly of Hwy. 18 West took second place while Robin Leverett of Thomaston Street was third.
You and your family can view these homes while trick-or-treating tonight.
The Linda Littiken home on Big Oak Drive (above) was took first place in the contest.
Halloween decoration contest winners named
