Police report

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Arrests
Saturday, November 5. 2016
Between Monday, October 24 and Monday, October 31 the Barnesville Police Department had 149 calls for service including: three fights, one animal complaint, 27 security checks, one theft, 13 domestics, 23 meet in person, 16 foot patrols, 21 suspicious persons/vehicles, eight stopping persons/vehicles, 10 accidents, two ambulance needed, one intoxicated pedestrian, 13 escorts, one alarm, one damage to property, two unwanted persons and six wanted/stolen.

