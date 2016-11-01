Skip to first row site navigation
Plane makes emergency landing near Grove Street
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
eEdition
This 1946 Cessna 140, registered to Virgil Warren of Macon, made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in a Grove Street pasture.
Plane makes emergency landing near Grove Street
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Top Stories
Tuesday, November 1. 2016
A vintage aircraft began losing oil pressure and altitude Tuesday afternoon and the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a pasture at the home of Ed Williams at 388 Grove Street.
