By Walter Geiger
A hotly contested, scandal-ridden presidential campaign along with a sheriff’s race and an ESPLOST referendum that will, if approved, lead to a new high school have driven Lamar voters to cast advance ballots in record numbers.
As of Monday morning, 2,894 voters had cast advance ballots here as compared to 2,418 four years ago. Elections superintendent Anita Reid has mailed out 376 absentee ballots of which 236 have been returned.
Superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson presented this renderings of the new high school and gym to the Barnesville Rotary Club at its Oct. 25 meeting. The rendering shows the new high school built on the current practice field. The new practice field (center) will be built where the high school is now with the current career academy to the right. Burnette Road is at the bottom of the rendering.
Less than a week until election day
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks