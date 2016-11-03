Mary Helen Jones, of Barnesville, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2016, at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin. Helen was born June 20, 1930, in Hollonville, daughter of the late James Ernest and Lena Mae Biles Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leamon Wise Jones and her son, Howard Jones. Helen was a member of the First Baptist Church. She loved her family, flowers, cooking and Georgia Football.
Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Judy and Bob Williams of Thomaston, and Linda Bottoms of Barnesville; son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Sharon Jones of Barnesville; daughter-in-law, Sandy Jones; grandchildren and their spouses, Lee and Mary Cook, Andrea and Chris Bridgeman, Matt and Vicky Cook, John and Tiffany Cook, Brad and Jennifer Jones, Jessica and Daniel Evans, Jacqueline and John Hunter and Jacob and Ashley Jones; great-grandchildren and their spouses, Elissa and Rick Carrasco, Jade and Dustin Livery, Dakota, Caleb and Joshua Cook, Treyton and Vince Jones, Addison, Keaton and John Luke Hunter, Lake, River and Coral Bay Evans, Graham Jones, and Dade and Lane Cook; great-great grandson, Silas Livery; sisters, Marie Sanders and Peggy House; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Diane Scott and Jerry and Linda Scott; brother-in-law, Byron Shackleford and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Jeanette Hardwick and Carolyn Shackleford and a brother, Jack Scott.
Funeral services for Mary Helen Jones will be at 2:00, Friday at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Garth Forster officiating. Interment will be at Lamar Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 before the service.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com