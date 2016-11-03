/Unitedbank
In addition to championing over other schools, individuals were recognized for their performances: (l-r) Howard Smith received the Director’s Choice Medal for Most Improved, Nick Cannon received the Best Actor Medal, Eric Edmonson received the Director’s Choice Medal for Most Dedicated, Ally Quick received the All-Star Cast Medal and Precious Lipps received the Best Actress Medal.

LCHS actors to go to state championship

Walter Geiger
Thursday, November 3. 2016
Lamar County High School theatre students recently championed over other schools in the Region 5-AA One-Act Competition and earned opportunity to compete at State Level on November 12.

The Georgia High School Association One Act Play Competition is held annually throughout the state in the fall and is an acting competition that allows students to develop their stage abilities as both a cast member on stage and a crew member behind the scenes.

