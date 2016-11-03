Rotary's Honor Walk is Nov. 12

Honor Walk participants will walk from Summers Field Park to College Drive, Spencer Street, Thomaston Street, Forsyth Street and back to College Drive and Summers Field in honor of their favorite first responders and law enforcement officers.
The walk will be led by the high school’s ROTC.
“We would like to have every member of our local law enforcement and first response team represented and sponsored in the walk,” said Rotary Club President Mark Rischbieter. “We also hope to have as many servicemen walking as we do sponsors.”
Registration is $25 and $15 for children 12 and under. There is no charge for servicemen.
All proceeds will benefit the local community. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. and lunch will follow.
Lunch will be provided for participants, first responders and law enforcement officers and their families. The walk will also kick-start the Rotary’s Paint the Town Red project. Members will begin selling red ribbons for $10 as a part of their district grant project to help provide new equipment for the local law enforcement and fire department.