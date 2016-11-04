The Lamar County Trojans (5-4, 2-2) host the Temple Tigers (6-3, 1-3) tonight in the regular season finale at Trojan Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Check back here often for realtime scoring from the sidelines provided by Walter Geiger.
Lamar will be playng to clinch the #3 seed.
The postseason picture has cleared dramatically. #4 Callaway (9-0, 4-0) hosts hapless Jordan this week and will be the #1 seed.
Spencer (6-3, 3-1) will be the #2 seed. They play Heard this week and could end up tied with LC in the region race but they own the tiebreaker in having beaten the Trojans earlier in the season.
At present, it appears Lamar will play at Rockmart in the first round of the playoffs next Friday.
LC senior Isaac Cedano closes in on Heard County's quarterback during last week's 14-11 upset win. Assisting him are fellow defenders Greg Boggs (7) and Aderrius Barron (52). (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Trojans host Temple Tigers tonight
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks