The Lamar County Trojans (6-4, 3-2) defeated the Temple Tigers (6-4, 1-4) 35-14 Friday night to punch thier playoff ticket.
Heard County defeated Spencer Saturday. In that Lamar holds the tiebreaker over Heard, it finished second in the region and will host Chattooga Friday night in the first orund of the GHSA Class AA playoffs. The Indians, coached by Charles Hammon are 6-4 and the #3 seed from Region 7AA.
Realtime scoring from the sidelines was provided by Walter Geiger.
LC senior defensive lineman Isaac Cedano (59) nearly decapitated the Tiger quarterback on this stellar defensive play in Friday night's big win.. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Trojans win; will host first round playoff game Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks