Mrs. Pam Bunn McSwain Robinson, age 62, of Barnesville, passed away Friday, November 4, 2016, at her home. Mrs. Robinson was born June 9, 1954, in Barnesville, daughter of Marrianna Smith Haygood and the late Thomas Haygood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Blake Robinson. She loved camping and spending time with family and friends. She was a driver for Three Rivers Transit.
Survivors include a son, Larry McSwain; grandchildren, Brooke, Larry, Miah, Lainey, and Bentley; brothers and sister-in-law, Bruce Bunn, Tommy and Penny Haygood, Edward Haygood, and Steve Bunn; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Pam Bunn McSwain Robinson will be at 2:00 Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 before the service.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA.