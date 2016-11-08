Lamar County voters go to the polls today to cast ballots in the General Election. Polling places throughout the county will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
If advance voting is any indication, turnout will be heavy.
Elections supervisor Anita Reid said 4,628 Lamar voters cast ballots during the early voting period that ended Friday as compared to 3,840 in the general election four years ago. Her office mailed out 413 absentee ballots of which 302 had been returned by Monday morning.
Driving the turnout are several contested races.
The big one is the bitterlypartisan presidential race that pits Republican Donald Trump against Democrat Hillary Clinton and Libertarian fringe candidate Gary Johnson.
Also of high interest is the race for Lamar County sheriff that pits incumbent Republican Brad White against Democratic challenger Frank Usher.
Also on the ballot today is the ESPLOST referendum. Approval would continue the current one percent sales tax for education, allowing the school board to pay of bond indebtedness and jumpstart construction of a proposed new high school.
Also contested is the race to fill the seat of 3rd District U.S. Congressman Lynn Westmoreland, a Republican who is stepping down and thought to be a future gubernatorial candidate here in Georgia.
Vying for that seat are Republican Drew Ferguson and Democrat Angela Pendley.
There are also four proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Vote today: Polls open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
