November 17 will be the last day to apply for family assistance for the Empty Stocking Fund.
The Empty Stocking Fund has already begun receiving donations to bring holiday cheer to those in need and has added one more day for families to apply for assistance. Applications are available for pick up at the Barnesville fire department.
Since its beginning in 1927, the ESF has substantially grown with volunteers who work hard every year to provide Christmas gifts to needy children through donations. The hope is no child be left gift-less on Christmas morning. Applicants go through an interview process. After that process is complete, a list of gifts for the children in the family is compiled and volunteers go to work.
“If it weren’t for the support of the community, we wouldn’t be able to make this program work,” said ESF’s Glenn Forsyth. “This program is community driven and we are thankful for the continuous support.”
Those who are interested in family assistance, but have not yet applied have one more chance to fill out an application and complete the interview process from 1-3 p.m. on November 17. Applicants must bring with them, their completed application along with all documented household income including: EBT, TANIF, SSI, check stubs and letter of assistance for all members of the household.
Families will be approved based on eligibility and funds available on a first come, first served basis. The goal for funds is $15,000. The first boot drive will be held Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Illumination Celebration downtown.
Toys will be distributed from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Anyone interested in donating toys or making a monetary donation, can drop them off at the fire department. Anyone interested in adopting either a child or a family can contact Glenn Forsyth at 770-468-1253.