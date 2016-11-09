Honor Walk is Saturday

The Barnesville Rotary Club will host its Honor Walk Saturday to honor law enforcement officers and other first responders. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Summers Field Park and lunch will follow.
Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for children. Law enforcement officers and first responders walk free.
The walk will also kick off the club’s Paint the Town Red project. Members will sell red ribbons for $10. Proceeds will go to purchase equipment for law enforcement and first responders.
For more information, call 770-584-3464.
