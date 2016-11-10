Mrs. Kathy B. (Honeybun) Robinson, age 58, of The Rock, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at her home. Mrs. Robinson was born May 19, 1958, in Jackson, daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Hudgins Adams. She attended Vega Baptist Church. Mrs. Robinson was a driver for Three Rivers Transit. She was a homemaker and loved caring for her family. She also enjoyed snow tubing in the mountains.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Jack Robinson of The Rock; sons and daughters-in-law, Lee and Jamie Bramlett of Zebulon, James and Susan Bramlett of Barnesville; daughters, Amy Barnett and Jackie Turner both of The Rock; a granddaughter whom she raised, Brooke Arnold of Jackson; 10 other grandchildren and one great-grandson; sister and brother-in-law, Dianne and Richard Stratton of Locust Grove; brother and sister-in-law, David and Rachel Jeffries of Ashland, AL; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Kathy B. Robinson will be at 2:00 with Ricky Hatchett officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 6:00 until 9:00.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com