Mr. David Samuel “Coach D” Hunnicutt, age 59, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at his residence. Mr. Hunnicutt is the son of the late Mr. Robert Allen Hunnicutt, and Mrs. Zenoda Olene Elrod Hunnicutt. Mr. Hunnicutt was disabled, having previously worked at the Home Depot Distribution Center. Mr. Hunnicutt attended the Barnesville First Assembly of God. He loved sports and was a big Georgia Dawg fan; he earned his nickname, “Coach D”, after coaching softball for many years. In later years he also assisted Joe Head in coaching. He was a mentor to many kids and he truly loved both the kids and the game.
Survivors include: Mother – _ Zenoda Olene Elrod Hunnicutt; 2 Sisters – Zeta Lynn, and Patricia Ann Lyons; Local Family – Joe and Jody Head, Ty Head, Lexy Head, Aaron Head and all of his softball family.
Funeral Services for Mr. David Samuel “Coach D” Hunnicutt will be held Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 4 O’clock in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Sunday, November 13, 2016 from 3p.m. to the service hour.
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements.
