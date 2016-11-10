Events set to honor veterans Friday

Multiple events are on tap here Friday as the community marks Veterans Day.
The main event is the annual observance at the Veterans Memorial at the library at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month as tradition dictates.
Marion Matthews VFW Post 6542 is coordinating this year’s event. Rep. Johnnie Caldwell Jr. will deliver the keynote address. VFW commander Junior Hamrick will have remarks and Bob Richardson of American Legion Post 25 will read the honor roll of veterans who have died over the past year.
The BPD color guard will present the colors and the LCSO honor guard will fire the 21-gun salute. As is traditional, Leon Ross will play ‘Flowers of Scotland’ on his bagpipes.
The LCHS band will play the National Anthem and provide a trumpeter to play ‘Taps’.
After the observance, lunch will be served at the VFW post home on Old Hwy. 41 North by the VFW Auxiliary assisted by the Barnesville Rotary Club.
For more information, contact Hamrick at 770-872-2132.
The day’s events will begin at 9 a.m. with a celebration at the elementary school. For information, contact Frankie James at 770-358-5556.
At 2 p.m., the focus shifts to Gordon State College for the annual National Roll Call event.
Speakers include Col. Glen Walters, U.S. Army; Major David Casebeer, U.S Air Force (Ret.) and LT. Colonel Thomas Torbert, U.S. Army (Ret.). Col. Walters is a Lamar native, has served in Afghanistan and is garrison commander of the Guard Training Center at Ft. Stewart.
Maj. Casebeer retired in 1998 and is a veteran aerospace science instructor.
LTC Torbert is also a Barnesville native and a graduate of Gordon Military College. He has vast military experience and now lives in Marietta.
GSC student Maxwell Willis, a veteran, will present opening remarks. The LCHS ROTC will present the colors and the GSC chorus will perform. ‘Taps’ will be played by Tristan Kneringer.
On Monday, Nov. 14, GSC is teaming up with the local NAACP chapter and the City of Barnesville to honor Vietnam veterans at a special ceremony. That event is set for 3 p.m. in room 123 at the nursing and allied health building.
Vietnam vets will be honored with 50th anniversary Vietnam lapel pins. Eddie Felton of the NAACP expects 40 Vietnam vets or surviving family members to participate.