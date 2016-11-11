The Lamar County Trojans (6-5) were blistered by the Chattooga Indians (7-4) tonight in the first round of the GHSA Class AA football playoffs at Trojan Field
The Indians led 30-0 at the half and 44-0 after three quarters as the Trojans' season came to a close.
Realtime scoring from the game was provided by Walter Geiger
Tailback Quay Parks (8) and the rest of the Trojan offense were ineffectual in Friday night's loss to the Chattooga Indians.
