Tailback Quay Parks (8) and the rest of the Trojan offense were ineffectual in Friday night's loss to the Chattooga Indians.

Updated: Indians end LC's season with 44-14 scalping

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, November 11. 2016
Updated: About an hour ago
The Lamar County Trojans (6-5) were blistered by the Chattooga Indians (7-4) tonight in the first round of the GHSA Class AA football playoffs at Trojan Field

The Indians led 30-0 at the half and 44-0 after three quarters as the Trojans' season came to a close.

Realtime scoring from the game was provided by Walter Geiger

