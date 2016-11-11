The Lamar County Trojans (6-4) host the Chattooga Indians (6-4) tonight in the first round of the GHSA Class AA football playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.
Chattooga, of Summerville, is the #3 seed from Region 7AA. Over 10 games they scored 299 points while giving up 195. Lamar has scored 177 points and allowed 193.
The Trojans are hoping for a big night from tailback Quay Parks (8) tonight.
Trojans host Indians tonight in Round 1
