Rex Yerkes

Mr. Rex Johnson Yerkes, age 88, of Meansville, passed away November 12, 2016, at Upson Regional Medical Center. He was born in Vinton, Iowa, son of the late John William Yerkes and Geraldine Johnson Yerkes. Rex was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean Conflict. He was stationed at Ft. Gillem in Forest Park. It was there that he met his wife, Dorothy. He was a life-long farmer, mainly row cropping, cattle, pigs, and chickens. While living in Iowa, he was a member of the Masonic Lodge. After moving to Meansville, he continued to farm. In 1965, Rex worked for a short time at Langford’s Pecan Shop in Meansville. He was a long-time member of Fincher Methodist Church where he served as trustee and was active in the men’s groups. Rex was currently a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church. He was a volunteer with the Meansville Fire Department, and a member of the American Legion Post #197.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years: Dorothy “Miss Dot” Louise Timms Yerkes.
He is survived by his children: Cindy Marie Yerkes of Portland, OR, Steven Yerkes and friend Nolan Rampey of Meansville; brothers and a sister-in-law: Richard and Lois Yerkes of Urbana, IA, and Gayle Yerkes of Waterloo, IA; cousins: Janette and Howard Williams of Urbana, IA, Marti and Steve Lee of Akin, SC, Stanley and Shauntal Jones of Douglasville and their sons: Matthew and Michael Jones; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 16, at 12 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor John Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at the funeral home. There will be a gathering after the services at Fincher Chapel Fellowship Hall. Flowers will be accepted, but those wishing to make donations may do so to the American Legion Post #197, P.O. Box 781, Zebulon, GA 30295.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.