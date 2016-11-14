Mr. William Jerry Vance, age 64, of Barnesville, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 in Lamar County at his residence. He was the son of the late Mr. Irving Howard Vance and the late Mrs. Eleonra Elizabeth Ellis. He was retired from Ford Motor Co. Assembly plant in Hapeville, Ga.
Survivors include his two sons, Jermyn Wayne Vance (Korrie Jo) and William Andrews Vance; sisters, Diana Johnson of Barnesville; two brothers, Howard Vance Jr. (Sue) of Panama City Beach, Fla. and Danny Vance (Jane) of Thomasville, Ga.; a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces; uncle, Lee Vance and Robbie; and Aunt Lucille McDade.
Memorial services for Mr. William Vance will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Williams Funeral Home in Barnesville. Interment will be private.
