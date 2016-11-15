Sheriff's report

Between Thursday, November 3 and Wednesday, November 9 the following were processed through the Lamar County jail:
Lanny Edward Adams, 49, Pensacola, FL, in for court;
James Rashard Artis, 24, Griffin, serving time;
Frank Banks, 30, Griffin, failure to appear;
Jason Andrew Brown, 28, Barnesville, probation violation;
Christopher Montel Shenard Buchanan, 21, Morrow, probation violation;
Corey Jermaine Curtis, 26, Zebulon, serving time;
Jatori Lamond Davis, 29, Barnesville, probation violation;
Michael Dearis Dawson, 26, Atlanta, failure to appear;
Donna Darnell Ellis, 55, Fayetteville, failure to appear;
Shawanda Denise Evans, 38, Griffin, serving time;
Gregory Edward Foster, 25, Jonesboro, DUI, failure to maintain lane;
Steven Chadwick Garner, 49, Barnesville, possession of amphetamine, sale of amphetamine, possession of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to
commit felonies and possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender;
Adrian Ryan Lehsten, 35, Griffin, in for court;
Harkebius Deondre McClendon, 19, Griffin, serving time;
Nikki Giovante Parker, 42, Griffin, serving time;
Joseph Jack Piner, 34, Jackson, serving time;
Robin Nicole Pressley, 30, Griffin, probation violation;
Feliciano Galindo Ramirez, 25, Stockbridge, bench warrant;
Corey Monte Reed, 47, Griffin, probation/parole violation;
James Patrick Rogers, 53, Barnesville, two counts possession of amphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driver to exercise due
care;
Tevoris Temond Simon, 30, Griffin, probation violation;
James Anderson Washington, 28, Griffin, failure to appear;
Deandre Dentilie Watkins, 27, Atlanta, loitering or prowling;
Jemel Leejuan Whitlock, 28, Monroe, parole violation.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputies answered 146 calls.
Lamar County 911 Center answered 70 calls.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 41 911 calls.
Barnesville Police Department responded to 27 911 calls.
Lamar County Fire Fighters responded to 14 911 calls.
Barnesville Fire Fighters responded to 12 911 calls.
Mid-Georgia Ambulance Service responded to 48 calls.
There were 14 accidents.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputies served 52 state warrants and 5 traffic citations.