Police report

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Crime and Arrests
Friday, November 18. 2016
Between Monday, November 7 and Monday, November 14 the Barnesville Police Department answered 98 calls for service including: two animal complaints, 12 security checks, one theft, one burglary, five domestics, nine meet in person, 14 foot patrols, 14 suspicious persons/vehicles, eight stopping persons/vehicles, two traffic lights out, one speeding, seven accidents, two intoxicated pedestrians, eight escorts, one bond approval, one civil matter, seven alarms, one fire, one harassing phone call and one pickup/prisoner/subject.

