Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 8 hours, 5 minutes
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
1- 4 to 5-lb. pork shoulder (it may also be labeled as Boston butt)
2 medium yellow onions, sliced
4 garlic cloves, sliced
1 cup of chicken stock or chicken broth
1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
1 12-oz bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce (optional)
Slow Cooker Pulled Pork
