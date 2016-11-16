/Unitedbank
Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

Posted by
Laura Geiger
in Food
Wednesday, November 16. 2016
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 8 hours, 5 minutes
Serves: 6-8

Ingredients
1- 4 to 5-lb. pork shoulder (it may also be labeled as Boston butt)
2 medium yellow onions, sliced
4 garlic cloves, sliced
1 cup of chicken stock or chicken broth
1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
1 12-oz bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce (optional)

Directions
1. Into the bottom of a 6-quart slow cooker, add the sliced onion, sliced garlic and chicken broth.
2. In a small bowl, mix together all spices: brown sugar, chili powder, salt, cumin, paprika, cinnamon and pepper.
3. Pat the pork shoulder dry using paper towels, then rub the seasoning mix coating all sides. Place the shoulder in the slow cooker, cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or until the meat is very tender.
4. Remove the pork from the slow cooker and shred with two forks, removing any bone or large chunks of fat. Strain the onions from the slow cooker, and set the juices aside. Mix onions and shredded pork together.
5. If serving the pulled pork for tacos or to eat on its own, slowly add a few tablespoons of the removed juices at a time until the meat is juicy and moist. Alternatively, add in a bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce. Stir well and serve on a toasted bun for a fantastic pulled pork sandwich.
Pro tip: When selecting your cut of pork shoulder, look for one with plenty of marbling. Don't opt for a lean cut or trim away the fat before cooking.
Pro tip: This recipe freezes well, so you can stock it away for quick meals later in the week.
