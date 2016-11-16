By Walter Geiger
Though well over 100 people turned out Nov. 7 to pray for rain at the farm bureau here, drought has set in. There has been no appreciable rain here since mid-September and none is forecast.
Creeks and ponds have dried up or been severely diminished. Crops, winter grazing and pastures are dead. Cattlemen face a winter hay crisis and low cattle prices.
But, now, the drought’s biggest threat is fire. On Wednesday morning, Gov. Nathan Deal banned used of fireworks indefintely.
Beware: Drought fire danger is extreme
