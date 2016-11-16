/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Dr. Tommy Hopkins

Hopkins named chair of USG Board of Regents

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Gordon State College news
Wednesday, November 16. 2016
Dr. Tommy Hopkins of Griffin has been named chairman of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. Dr. Hopkins has served the 3rd Congressional District on the board since 2010.

His chairmanship is a one-year term.

Hopkins is board certified in orthopedic surgery. He served as a fighter squadron flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force and is a partner in OrthoGeorgia.

He is a member of the board of directors of United Bank Corporation.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette