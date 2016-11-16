Dr. Tommy Hopkins of Griffin has been named chairman of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. Dr. Hopkins has served the 3rd Congressional District on the board since 2010.
His chairmanship is a one-year term.
Hopkins is board certified in orthopedic surgery. He served as a fighter squadron flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force and is a partner in OrthoGeorgia.
He is a member of the board of directors of United Bank Corporation.
Dr. Tommy Hopkins
Hopkins named chair of USG Board of Regents
