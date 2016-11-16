Mr. Edward Thomas “E.T.” Adams, Jr., age 83, of The Rock, passed away November 16, 2016, at the Hope House in Griffin. He was born in Meansville, son of the late Edward Thomas Adams, Sr., and Geneva Cauthen Adams. He worked for the William Carter Company for many years, and did maintenance for Camp Louise Jones at The Rock for 13 years. He was a “Jack of All Trades,” and could fix anything with baling wire and duct tape. He enjoyed working on cars and was called the “Vega Trader.” You never knew what he would be driving when he came home. E.T. was the unofficial Mayor and Sheriff of Vega. He was a long-time member of Mt. Gap Pentecostal Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph, Marvin, Clarence, Jack and Jeff Adams and James and Jimmy Harris, sister, Bertha Edwards.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Jeanette Adams; children and their spouses: Bonnie and Pastor Steve Craven of Pike County, Terry and Dianne Adams of Meansville, David and Ellen Adams of Barnesville, Marcia and Mark Clark of Zebulon and Wayne and Vicki Adams of Mansfield; brother: Wesley Adams of Pahrump, NV; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 18, at 4 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Craven and Pastor Rick Womack officiating. Burial will follow in the Meansville Congregational Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Friday from 2-4 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.