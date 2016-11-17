Mr. Joe Blackwell, age 70, of Culloden, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2016, at his home. Mr. Blackwell was born September 9, 1946 in Raleigh, Mississippi, son of the late Clifton D. and Norma Ashley Blackwell. He was a member of Ramah Primitive Baptist Church. Mr. Blackwell retired from Civil Service and was a veteran of the United States Army and having served two tours in Vietnam. He was an avid sports fan.
Survivors include in wife of 48 years, Donna Zellner Blackwell of Culloden; son, Cleve Blackwell of Greenville, SC; grandson, Witt Cleveland Blackwell; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Charles Kilgore of Houston, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Joe Blackwell be at 2:00 Thursday at Ramah Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Kurt Bacon officiating. Interment will be in the Ramah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 until 2:00 before the service. Flowers will be accepted, or contribution may be made in memory of Mr. Blackwell to the Disabled American Veterans, 1700 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com