Mr. James Lewis “J.L.” Gantt, age 65, of Barnesville, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at his residence. A native of Chamblee, GA, he was the son of the late Mr. Henry Perry Gantt and the late Mrs. Mary Lucille Dinsmore Gantt. Mr. Gantt was Retired as a Master Carpenter, and was very talented with woodworking. A true outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing, Drag Racing, and his Georgia Bulldogs.
Survivors include: His Wife – Donna Gantt of Barnesville ; His Daughter – Kristin Gantt of Hiram ; His Son – Bradley Gantt (& Ashlie) of Sylvester ; & His Grand Daughter – Adalynn Gantt of Sylvester.
A Memorial Service for Mr. James Lewis “J.L.” Gantt will be conducted Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 2 O’Clock in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home. Interment will be Private.
