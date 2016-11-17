/Unitedbank
James Lewis “J.L.” Gantt

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Death Notices
Thursday, November 17. 2016
Mr. James Lewis “J.L.” Gantt, age 65, of Barnesville, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at his residence. A native of Chamblee, GA, he was the son of the late Mr. Henry Perry Gantt and the late Mrs. Mary Lucille Dinsmore Gantt. Mr. Gantt was Retired as a Master Carpenter, and was very talented with woodworking. A true outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing, Drag Racing, and his Georgia Bulldogs.

Survivors include: His Wife – Donna Gantt of Barnesville ; His Daughter – Kristin Gantt of Hiram ; His Son – Bradley Gantt (& Ashlie) of Sylvester ; & His Grand Daughter – Adalynn Gantt of Sylvester.

A Memorial Service for Mr. James Lewis “J.L.” Gantt will be conducted Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 2 O’Clock in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home. Interment will be Private.

Those who wish may view the Memorial Page and sign the Guestbook online at: www.williamsfh.net

Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of arrangements. (770) 358-1678
