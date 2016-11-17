Candler Field principal Ron Alexander and an uniidentifed Federal Aviation Administration official were killed Thursday evening in a small plane crash near the airport in Williamson. The plane, a Curtiss Jenny, burst into flames upon impact. First responders rushed to the scene but could not save the two onboard.
The plane experienced trouble on takeoff. It appeared the pilot tried to put it down in a pasture but it crashed into a wooded area, according to Bill Taylor of WKEU.
More to follow...
Ron Alexander
Report: Ron Alexander, FAA official dead in plane crash
