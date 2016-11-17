/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Ron Alexander

Report: Ron Alexander, FAA official dead in plane crash

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, November 17. 2016
Candler Field principal Ron Alexander and an uniidentifed Federal Aviation Administration official were killed Thursday evening in a small plane crash near the airport in Williamson. The plane, a Curtiss Jenny, burst into flames upon impact. First responders rushed to the scene but could not save the two onboard.

The plane experienced trouble on takeoff. It appeared the pilot tried to put it down in a pasture but it crashed into a wooded area, according to Bill Taylor of WKEU.

More to follow...
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette