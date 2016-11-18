Mr. William Elwood Murray, age 67, of Barnesville passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at a Spalding County Healthcare Facility. He was the son of the late Mr. Russell Lloyd Murray and the late Mrs. Gaynell Bethune Murray and was also preceded in death by his sister, the late Mrs. Maggie Emily Murray Grier. Mr. Murray worked in maintenance for 10 years with the Lamar County School System.
Survivors include: Brother- Tim Murray; A number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a great-great niece also survive.
Funeral Services for Mr. William Murray will be conducted Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 4 O’clock in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Friday, November 18, 2016 from 6pm until 8pm.
The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, that Memorial Contributions be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231.
