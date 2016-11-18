Edward "Ty" Griffin was called to heaven on November 16, 2016. He was born in Barnesville, GA on April 18, 1959, to Edward and Carol Griffin. The oldest of four children, he was raised in Barnesville, GA. Upon graduation from Barnesville Academy, he attended Gordon State College. He later attended the University of Georgia, where he received a degree in Business and became a life-long Bulldog fan. He married the love of his life, Lisa Rene’ Griffin on May 13, 1995.
Ty's life was a testament to loving and helping others. He never met a stranger and would do anything to help others. His bright, sweet smile made him the first person you saw when entering a room, his laughter was contagious and our lives were better for having known Ty. He will be deeply missed by his wife Lisa, parents Edward and Carol Griffin, and his devoted baby brothers, Dean, Todd and Don. He leaves behind four wonderful children, Amanda, Ty Jr., Trey and Zach; and granddaughter, Abigail as well as countless friends waiting for one more story, one more post, one more laugh and one more hug.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on November 20 at 2:00 p.m. Embry Hills United Methodist Church at 3304 Henderson Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30341. Reception will follow.
The Griffin family would like to thank the staff of Piedmont Hospital ICU1West for their dedication and compassion.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com