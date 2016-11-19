By Walter Geiger
A 39-year-old local man charged with shooting his own mother to death in her Liz Acres Road home here Sept. 15 was denied bond and bound over to a grand jury by Judge Bill Fears following a hearing here Nov. 10.
David Lewis McGuire Jr. is charged with murder in connection with the death of his mother, 70-year-old Elaine Brown McGuire, but more charges will be forthcoming, according to assistant district attorney Mark Daniel.
David McGuire in court. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Bond denied for man charged in mother’s murder
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks