David McGuire in court. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Bond denied for man charged in mother’s murder

Walter Geiger
Saturday, November 19. 2016
By Walter Geiger

A 39-year-old local man charged with shooting his own mother to death in her Liz Acres Road home here Sept. 15 was denied bond and bound over to a grand jury by Judge Bill Fears following a hearing here Nov. 10.

David Lewis McGuire Jr. is charged with murder in connection with the death of his mother, 70-year-old Elaine Brown McGuire, but more charges will be forthcoming, according to assistant district attorney Mark Daniel.

