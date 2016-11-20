/Unitedbank
Bob Cloudt

Bob Cloudt dies in Austria

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Sunday, November 20. 2016
Bob Cloudt who, along with his wife Nancy, spearheaded the Operation Christmas Child effort on Barnesville-Lamar County died Nov. 19 in Vienna, Austria where he was undergoing treatment for advanced cancer.

Cloudt died during the last days of the 2016 OCC gift box collection. Boxes will be shipped from First Baptist Church here Monday and it is not to late to donate in Bob's memory. The goals is to reach 3500 gift boxes for needy children in impoverished areas of the world.

Funeral arrangements are pending...
