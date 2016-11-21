Mr. Merlon “Mickey” Glover, age 76, of Lamar County, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2016 at his residence. Mr. Glover is the son of the late Mr. Samuel D. Glover and the late Mrs. Lillie Lee Berry Wooten. Mr. Glover was a mechanic at Moore Chevrolet.
Survivors include: Wife – Wanda Glover of Meansville ; 3 Daughters – Buffy Mullins (& Henry) of Milner, Tammy Gregg (& Mike) of Thomaston, and Melissa Pressley (& Jimmy) of The Rock ; Siblings –Judith Chapman, Eloise Kidd, Carol Mimbs, and Jessie Glover; Grandchildren – Courtney Garrison, Madison Garrison, Sarah Beth Mullins, Matthew Gregg, and Mickey Blackmon.
Funeral Services for Mr. Merlon “Mickey” Glover will be conducted Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 2 O’clock in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home with the Reverend Thomas Craig officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Monday, November 21, 2016 from 6 pm until 8 pm.
Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online at: www.williamsfh.net
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements.
