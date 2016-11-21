/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Merlon “Mickey” Glover

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Death Notices
Monday, November 21. 2016
Mr. Merlon “Mickey” Glover, age 76, of Lamar County, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2016 at his residence.  Mr. Glover is the son of the late Mr. Samuel D. Glover and the late Mrs. Lillie Lee Berry Wooten. Mr. Glover was a mechanic at Moore Chevrolet.

Survivors include: Wife – Wanda Glover of Meansville ; 3 Daughters – Buffy Mullins (& Henry) of Milner, Tammy Gregg (& Mike) of Thomaston, and Melissa Pressley (& Jimmy) of The Rock ; Siblings –Judith Chapman, Eloise Kidd, Carol Mimbs, and Jessie Glover; Grandchildren – Courtney Garrison, Madison Garrison, Sarah Beth Mullins, Matthew Gregg, and Mickey Blackmon.
 
Funeral Services for Mr. Merlon “Mickey” Glover will be conducted Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 2 O’clock in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home with the Reverend Thomas Craig officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Monday, November 21, 2016 from 6 pm until 8 pm.
 
Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online at: www.williamsfh.net
 
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements.  (770) 358-1678
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette