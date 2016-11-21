Ruby Pitts

Mrs. Ruby Estelle Pasley Pitts, age 101, of Meansville, passed away November 18, 2016, at her home. She was born in the Crest Community of Upson County to the late Southern Preston Pasley and Lorena Wesley Brown Pasley. At the age of 14, she became a member of Mt. Gap Church. She was very active in church activities and with the help of other ladies, she started the “Bridge the Gap” Senior Ministry. She enjoyed sewing, reading and writing. She was known for her beautiful quilts which she generously gave to her family and friends. Mrs. Pitts was always hospitable and enjoyed cooking for people in her home and her community. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Farris Isaiah Pitts, sister: Caroline Harrison, and brothers: Emory Pasley and Edward Pasley.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Martha Dennis of Griffin, Alton and Faye Pitts of Meansville, Elaine and Orvis Haney of Meansville, and Judy and Dennis Tea of Leeds, AL;
Grandchildren and their spouses: Ted Dennis, Alan and Janet Dennis, Dori Roberts, Leslie and Bryan Wood, William and Sherri Pitts, Wesley and Lori Pitts, Donna Haney, Stephanie and Michael Richardson, Tina and Billy Smith, Christopher and Angela Tea, and Amity and Paul Vaughn; 28 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, November 20, from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 21, at 1 p.m., in the Mt. Gap Church with Dr. Ted Dennis, Pastor Billy Smith and Pastor Rick Womack officiating. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery in Meansville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mt. Gap Church Building Fund, 2746 Pine Valley Road, The Rock, GA 30285.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.