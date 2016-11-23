/Unitedbank
Clara Mae Miller Roe

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Death Notices
Wednesday, November 23. 2016
Mrs. Clara Mae Miller Roe, age 86, of Barnesville GA. passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2016 in a Bibb County Healthcare facility. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Clarence William Miller and the late Mrs. Ethel Eddick Miller. Mrs. Roe was a retired restaurant cook.

Survivors include: 2 Daughters – Peggy Darlene McSwain (& Sam) of Lakeland, FL. and Victoria Elizabeth Cato (& Robert) of Barnesville, GA.; 2 Sons – William Lodrick Heathcoe (& Patricia) of Lakeland, FL. and Girard Francis Heathcoe of Lakeland, FL.; 3 Sisters – Evelyn Lester (& Jim) of  FL, Maryanne Harden of Lakeland, FL, and Maryland Dixon (& Rev. Bernie Dixon) of NC; Brother – Raymond Miller of Lakeland, FL; 8 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, 12 Great Great Grandchildren, and a number of  Nieces, Nephews, and other family members.
 
A memorial service for Mrs. Clara Mae Miller Roe will be announced at a later date.
 
Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online at www.williamsfh.net
 
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements. (770) 358-1678
