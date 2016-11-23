Mrs. Clara Mae Miller Roe, age 86, of Barnesville GA. passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2016 in a Bibb County Healthcare facility. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Clarence William Miller and the late Mrs. Ethel Eddick Miller. Mrs. Roe was a retired restaurant cook.
Survivors include: 2 Daughters – Peggy Darlene McSwain (& Sam) of Lakeland, FL. and Victoria Elizabeth Cato (& Robert) of Barnesville, GA.; 2 Sons – William Lodrick Heathcoe (& Patricia) of Lakeland, FL. and Girard Francis Heathcoe of Lakeland, FL.; 3 Sisters – Evelyn Lester (& Jim) of FL, Maryanne Harden of Lakeland, FL, and Maryland Dixon (& Rev. Bernie Dixon) of NC; Brother – Raymond Miller of Lakeland, FL; 8 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, 12 Great Great Grandchildren, and a number of Nieces, Nephews, and other family members.
A memorial service for Mrs. Clara Mae Miller Roe will be announced at a later date.
Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online at www.williamsfh.net
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements. (770) 358-1678