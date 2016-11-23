/Unitedbank
This photo of the recent supermoon was taken Nov. 14 from a local pasture devoid of ambient lighting. Last week’s event brought the moon the closest it has been to the earth since 1948. It will not be that close again until Nov. 25, 2034. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Happy Thanksgiving

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, November 23. 2016
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours from all of us here at The Herald Gazette and barnesville.com. Our office will e closed Thanksgiving Day but will reopen Friday morning.

Enjoy a safe and happy holiday!
